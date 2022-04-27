RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 97.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

