RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $39,151.30 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $39,151.30 or 0.99830978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $91.86 million and approximately $114,488.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,346 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

