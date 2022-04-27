Ryo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1,325.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.07 or 0.07366380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00256426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.00785872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00079621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.19 or 0.00583244 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00377962 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,623,999 coins and its circulating supply is 37,506,686 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

