S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $685.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.58) to GBX 685 ($8.73) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. S4 Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

