Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.45

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $8.05. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 4,669 shares changing hands.

SFRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

