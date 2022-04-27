Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,403.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.75. The company had a trading volume of 856,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.72 and its 200-day moving average is $252.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

