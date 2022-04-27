Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 270 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. 207,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,467. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.