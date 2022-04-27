Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $365.00 and last traded at $365.00. 336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.00.

SUVPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($634.41) to €685.00 ($736.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.91 and a 200 day moving average of $543.12.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

