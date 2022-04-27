SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.72-$12.09 EPS.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,500. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.96. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in SBA Communications by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

