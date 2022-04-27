SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Shares Down 5.3%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered SBM Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.