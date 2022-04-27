Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

SCHL opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

