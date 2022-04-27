Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Reduced by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,102. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30.

