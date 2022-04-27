Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.74.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.