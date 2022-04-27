Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 4,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 533,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $836.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.46.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

