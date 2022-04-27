ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.15. 45,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,036. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

