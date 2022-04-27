Sharon L. Jackson Sells 1,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FVCB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 47,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,034. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $288.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

