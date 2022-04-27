Short Interest in Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Decreases By 97.0%

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the March 31st total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS ELVAF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.14. Evolva has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evolva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Evolva Holding SA discovers, develops, and commercializes ingredients for use in food, nutrition, personal healthcare, agriculture, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers branded ingredients, such as Veri-te Resveratrol, a natural ingredient in grapes, as well as other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and Japanese knotweed for use in age-related health conditions; Nootkashield for pest control applications; EverSweet Stevia, a sweetener use in food, beverages, and table-top sweeteners; Nootkatone, an ingredient for flavour and fragrance applications; Valencene, an aroma ingredient; and Vanillin, an extracted from the seed pods of the vanilla orchid and is made up of a complex mixture of taste components.

