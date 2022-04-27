Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Decreases By 92.8%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,811,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,300. Labor Smart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

