Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Decreases By 92.8%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,811,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,300. Labor Smart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Labor Smart Company Profile (Get Rating)
