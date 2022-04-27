Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Drops By 87.7%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MPX International stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 13,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. MPX International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

