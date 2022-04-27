Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Declines By 81.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
STBFY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,952. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.