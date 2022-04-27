Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Declines By 81.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STBFY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,952. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.