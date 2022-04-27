Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Drops By 94.9%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the March 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Shares of TLG Acquisition One stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. TLG Acquisition One has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.