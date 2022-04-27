Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Increases By 763.1%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 763.1% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY remained flat at $$21.06 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

