Showcase (SHO) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Showcase (SHO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $37,952.21 and $174.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.48 or 0.07394029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

