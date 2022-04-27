Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shutterstock updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,838,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

