SIBCoin Trading Down 5.3% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $22.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,423.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.33 or 0.07341609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00254898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00773721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00079152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.25 or 0.00581494 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00378293 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

