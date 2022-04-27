Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.75. 1,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

LWSCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

