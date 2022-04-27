Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. Silgan also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 654,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 108.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

