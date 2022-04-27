Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Shares Up 6.1%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.83 and last traded at $101.83. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSLLF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($129.03) to €96.00 ($103.23) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($155.91) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

