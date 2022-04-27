Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.20

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.20 and last traded at $103.55, with a volume of 214394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.69.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

