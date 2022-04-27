Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Up 0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.79 and last traded at $107.79. Approximately 697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.27.
About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
