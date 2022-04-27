Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:SKSBF remained flat at $$23.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Skanska AB has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

