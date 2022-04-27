Skylands Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,800 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.