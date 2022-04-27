Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

