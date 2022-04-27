Skylands Capital LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,257 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.03. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

