Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

ROG opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $172.84 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

