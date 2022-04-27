SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

SLM traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SLM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 280,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SLM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

