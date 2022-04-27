SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

SLM traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. SLM has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SLM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SLM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 192,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SLM by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 280,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SLM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

