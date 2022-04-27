SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

SGH traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

