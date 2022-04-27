Smoothy (SMTY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $198,058.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $125,487.99 and approximately $198,058.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.10 or 0.07336252 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00049318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

