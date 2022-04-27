SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,363.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $585,127.21 and $38,363.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.11 or 0.07339360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

