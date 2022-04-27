Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

