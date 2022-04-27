South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 15,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,914. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

