South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT Lowered to GBX 325

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($4.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

South32 stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 47,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

