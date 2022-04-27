Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) to Issue $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $57.75.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
