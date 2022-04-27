Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. 724,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,963. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

