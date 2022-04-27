Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $668,243.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $668,243.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 105,875,726 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

