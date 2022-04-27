SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.12. 623,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,846,853. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.