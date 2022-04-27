SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

