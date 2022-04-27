SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.26

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 283549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

