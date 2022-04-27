Spok (SPOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Spok has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Spok has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.71%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Spok in the third quarter valued at $197,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spok by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

